Connections: Discussing the impact of the California wildfires
Fires on the west coast turned skies a sickening orange color for days, and eventually all that smoke and haze drifted all the way to Rochester. Our ostensibly sunny days last week were eerily gray. The dark orange in the west scared children and caused health concerns, particularly for people with breathing challenges.
Three of our guests are Rochester natives who now live in California and want listeners to understand just how frightening the sky had become. And we discuss the impact of climate change on our lives. Our guests:
- Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., lecturer in the Department of Environment & Society at Paul Smith's College of the Adirondacks
- Alison Konecki, arts professional and avid camper
- Allie Larkin, author and avid hiker
- Alex Wegman, writer and full-time mother