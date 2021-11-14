-
Like so many students around the world, Owen Penniston had a tough school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I felt really isolated,” the 12-year-old…
-
Norman Jones is old enough to remember the Inner Loop being built more than half a century ago.“I have a clear memory of that machinery,” Jones said.…
-
We're joined by two more candidates for Rochester City School Board. It's our fourth and final discussion with candidates in this race prior to the…
-
We talk with two more candidates for Rochester City School Board. Nine candidates are vying for three open seats on the board. Our goal is to talk to all…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who began his term in office 18 months ago, delivered his first State of the County address Monday.It was a look back…
-
The Buffalo Bills training camp will not be coming to the Rochester area for the second year in a row.The team announced on Monday that the Bills…
-
A few months ago, Megan Mack discovered a lump in her breast. Mack is 36, and with breast cancer most often diagnosed in women 50 and older, she said her…
-
A historically Black sorority is doing its part to further eliminate vaccine hesitancy among people of color. The Theta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma…
-
There’s a new way to get around the City of Rochester and some nearby suburbs.A company called HOPR, will bring pedal bikes, electric assist bikes and…
-
What do bees have to do with microplastics? We're joined by experts who explain how honeybees are living probes of how microplastics are scattered around…