Connections: What bees can tell us about the spread of microplastics
What do bees have to do with microplastics? We're joined by experts who explain how honeybees are living probes of how microplastics are scattered around the world.
Our guests:
- Matt Kelly, independent journalist, and creator and editor of The Bee Report
- Christy Tyler, associate professor in the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences in the College of Science of RIT
- Greg Madejski, founder and CEO of Parverio