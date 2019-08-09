Connections: An update on bees and their impact on agriculture and the economy

Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Schumer expressed his concerns about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to stop collecting data on bee populations in places like Rochester. WXXI reporter Noelle Evans covered this story, and the impact that a lack of research could have on New York’s agriculture and economy. Bee populations have been declining for decades due to climate change, changes in biodiversity, and pesticides.

This hour, we talk about the USDA’s decision, the impact it could have, an update on pesticides, and what can be done to protect bee colonies in our area. In studio: