Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: An update on bees and their impact on agriculture and the economy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2019 at 2:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Schumer expressed his concerns about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to stop collecting data on bee populations in places like Rochester. WXXI reporter Noelle Evans covered this story, and the impact that a lack of research could have on New York’s agriculture and economy. Bee populations have been declining for decades due to climate change, changes in biodiversity, and pesticides.

This hour, we talk about the USDA’s decision, the impact it could have, an update on pesticides, and what can be done to protect bee colonies in our area. In studio:

