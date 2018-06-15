Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Bees 101
We have a conversation about bees. Where have they gone? Why have colonies collapsed? How can you recognize which types of bees are in your backyard and what you should do about them?
Matt Kelly is a writer who specializes in bees. He joins us to discuss.