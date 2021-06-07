Buffalo Bills training camp won't be in Rochester for 2nd year in a row

The Buffalo Bills training camp will not be coming to the Rochester area for the second year in a row.

The team announced on Monday that the Bills evaluated two options for training camp locations in 2021.

They say that after evaluating St. John Fisher College and the team's practice facility at One Bills Drive, the Bills have finally decided to again hold their 2021 training camp at the ADPRO Training Center in Orchard Park.

The Bills informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and in a statement, said that the they, “appreciate their efforts to try to accommodate the Bills this summer. However, due to the complexities of the NFL's current COVID-19 health protocols in place, the team decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer.”

The Bills have been coming to Rochester for training camp since 2000.

Town of Pittsford Supervisor Bill Smith said that it’s certainly disappointing that the Bills won’t be at training camp at St. John Fisher again this year, but he understands the team’s decision.

There was just so much uncertainty of how much we were going to be open, and when things were going to be open again for public events where large groups of people would gather, that I can understand the Bills not doing it again this year." Smith said that training camp usually does provide a boost for local businesses like restaurants and pubs and it also just adds to a general sense of excitement in the town.

St. John Fisher released this statement on Monday:

"Given the circumstances of this year, we understand the team’s decision to keep Training Camp close to home and conduct Camp at One Bills Drive. St. John Fisher College has always been proud to host the Training Camp and, as always, we wish all in the Bills organization well and much success in the coming season."

There was no immediate word from the college in terms of what the future might hold after this year.