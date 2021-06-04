A new bike and scooter share program rolls out in Rochester

There’s a new way to get around the City of Rochester and some nearby suburbs.

A company called HOPR, will bring pedal bikes, electric assist bikes and electric scooters to the city and locations including Brighton, Brockport, Irondequoit, Pittsford, Fairport-Perinton and the University of Rochester.

The program involving the 500 shared vehicles involves a partnership with RTS and the city. Bikes and scooters will be placed at transit hubs, parks, commercial centers, campuses and other locations.

To use the bikes and scooters, users can download the HOPR Transit app. Rental Prices start at $1 to unlock and .15 cents per minute for pedal bikes, and $1.25 to unlock and .27 cents per minute for electric bikes and scooters.

There are also monthly memberships that start at $10 per month.

This program is partially funded through a federal grant.

“A growing number of people in our region want more mobility solutions to choose from to reach the important destinations in their lives,” RTS CEO Bill Carpenter said. “RTS is happy to work with HOPR and the City of Rochester to bring a new micro-mobility program to our area.”

Mayor Lovely Warren said, “This addition to our transportation system improves access to employment centers in and beyond the city and helps our merchants attract new customers.”

The HOPR program will be available in spring, summer and fall.

HOPR will serve as a replacement for Zagster. Zagster, later rebranded as Pace, launched in 2017, but the company pulled bikeshares out of all midsize cities last year due to the pandemic.

WXXI's media partner, CITY, also contributed to this story.