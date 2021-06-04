Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What's next for Rochester's Inner Loop?
WXXI reporter James Brown has done a deep dive on the future of Rochester's Inner Loop. City officials hope President Biden's infrastructure plan could help do away with what's left of it. A goal of that plan is to help reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and improve racial equity and access to services.
Community members living in areas where development would occur say they support plans to relink neighborhoods, but they worry that the city is moving too quickly or that residents won't be involved in decision-making. We discuss the issues with our guests:
- James Brown, reporter for WXXI News
- Nancy Hernandez Maciuska, Marketview Heights neighbor
- Suzanne Mayer, president of Hinge Neighbors