Connections: What's next for Rochester's Inner Loop?

WXXI reporter James Brown has done a deep dive on the future of Rochester's Inner Loop. City officials hope President Biden's infrastructure plan could help do away with what's left of it. A goal of that plan is to help reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and improve racial equity and access to services.

Community members living in areas where development would occur say they support plans to relink neighborhoods, but they worry that the city is moving too quickly or that residents won't be involved in decision-making. We discuss the issues with our guests: