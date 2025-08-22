The enduring legacy of Jane Austen

Julie Williams / WXXI News Brenda Tremblay and Beth Adams guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, August 22, 2025

Jane Austen was born 250 years ago, but her work continues to entertain, delight, and inspire generations of readers. WXXI News' Beth Adams and WXXI's Classical Brenda Tremblay, both superfans of the author, guest host this hour.

Our hosts and their guests will celebrate her timeless works, remarkable life, and enduring legacy.

Our guests:

