The enduring legacy of Jane Austen

By Beth Adams,
Brenda TremblayVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Jane Austen was born 250 years ago, but her work continues to entertain, delight, and inspire generations of readers. WXXI News' Beth Adams and WXXI's Classical Brenda Tremblay, both superfans of the author, guest host this hour.

Our hosts and their guests will celebrate her timeless works, remarkable life, and enduring legacy.

Our guests:

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4:00 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
