The enduring legacy of Jane Austen
Jane Austen was born 250 years ago, but her work continues to entertain, delight, and inspire generations of readers. WXXI News' Beth Adams and WXXI's Classical Brenda Tremblay, both superfans of the author, guest host this hour.
Our hosts and their guests will celebrate her timeless works, remarkable life, and enduring legacy.
Our guests:
- Dawn Kellogg, superfan
- Cherie Messore, superfan
- Mary Mintz, president of the Jane Austen Society of North America
- Lindsay Warren Baker, co-writer of "Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice"