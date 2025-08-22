Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
Away from the studio, Brenda serves as Music Director at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Brockport, New York. She loves to sing. She’s performed with choirs in Carnegie Hall, Westminster Abbey, and in the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing. In Rochester, some of her best musical memories have been made with friends in the Rochester Oratorio Society, Madrigalia, and with Tasty Parker and the Joy Riders.
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"Q" is in town. 'Star Trek' fans can see actor John de Lancie with the RPO.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections" on August 22, 2025, guest hosts Beth Adams and Brenda Tremblay and their panel of Jane Austen superfans discuss why the author continues to be so popular.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections" on 08/22/25, guest hosts Beth Adams and Brenda Tremblay discuss all thing Jane Austen. Then, a rebroadcast of our talk with "The Historic House Handbook" author Steve Jordan.
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Her resignation follows a shake-up at the Kennedy Center. President Donald Trump was voted to the position of Chair of the Board and has installed his own team to take over the institution.
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A new children’s opera at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York is unusual for many reasons, including the story of how its composer got into music in the first place.
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From November 4 – 7th, audiences in Kilbourn Hall will see a piano played in mind-bending ways during a double bill of American operas at the Eastman School of Music.
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Among the many lessons we’ve learned this past year is this: most of us will never take live music for granted again. The Rochester Philharmonic...
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Historian David Pomplas’ fascination with the 1918 pandemic was fueled by letters passed down through his family from his great-grandmother, Katherine…
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We’ve been here before.That’s according to Dan Cody, who works in the Local History and Genealogy Department at the Central Library of Rochester and…
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Biology, climate change, immigration, and Fascism: Meredith Monk is a “Genius Grant” Award-winning artist who’s taken on some of the most impactful and…