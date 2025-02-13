© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opera star and Rochester area native Renée Fleming resigns from Kennedy Center position

WXXI News | By Brenda Tremblay,
Randy Gorbman
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:17 PM EST

 

Soprano Renee Fleming, who grew up in Churchville and is an Eastman School of Music graduate, said this week that she is leaving her position as an Artistic Advisor at Large to the Center.
The Kennedy Center
/
provided photo
Soprano Renée Fleming, who grew up in Churchville and is an Eastman School of Music graduate, said this week that she is leaving her position as an Artistic Advisor at Large to the Center.

Opera singer and Rochester native Renée Fleming has announced she’s resigning from her position at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. She was an Artistic Advisor at Large to the center.

Fleming grew up in Churchville and graduated from the Eastman School of Music.

In 2023, she was honored by the Kennedy Center for lifetime artistic achievement.

In a statement on social media, Fleming described former chairman David Rubenstein as “the greatest patriot I know,” adding that she’s treasured the bi-partisan support for the institution as a “beacon of America at our best.”

Fleming also called the President of the Kennedy Center, Deborah Rutter, “a tireless, creative leader, successfully expanding our National Center for the Arts in visionary ways.

Writing about the two former leaders of the Kennedy Center, Fleming said that, "They have both been an inspiration to me; and out of respect, I think it right to depart as well."

Her resignation follows a shake-up at the Kennedy Center. President Donald Trump was voted to the position of Chair of the Board and has installed his own team to take over the institution.

 
Local News
Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4:00 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
See stories by Brenda Tremblay
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman