12:00 The enduring legacy of Jane Austen

1:00 Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"

Jane Austen was born 250 years ago, but her work continues to entertain, delight, and inspire generations of readers. WXXI News' Beth Adams and WXXI's Classical Brenda Tremblay guest host this hour. Our hosts and their guests will celebrate her timeless works, remarkable life, and enduring legacy.

Our guests:



Dawn Kellogg, superfan

Cherie Messore, superfan

Mary Mintz, president of the Jane Austen Society of North America

Lindsay Warren Baker, co-writer of "Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice"

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality. Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living." This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes.

Our guests:



Steve Jordan, author of "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert

Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York

Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer

Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who is restoring her 1870s home

