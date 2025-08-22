© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The enduring legacy of Jane Austen

WXXI News | By Beth Adams,
Brenda TremblayVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
A drawing of a woman wearing a cloth cap and dress.
Cassandra Austen, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Jane Austen

12:00 The enduring legacy of Jane Austen

1:00 Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"

Jane Austen was born 250 years ago, but her work continues to entertain, delight, and inspire generations of readers. WXXI News' Beth Adams and WXXI's Classical Brenda Tremblay guest host this hour. Our hosts and their guests will celebrate her timeless works, remarkable life, and enduring legacy.

Our guests:

  • Dawn Kellogg, superfan
  • Cherie Messore, superfan
  • Mary Mintz, president of the Jane Austen Society of North America
  • Lindsay Warren Baker, co-writer of "Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice"

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality. Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living." This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes.

Our guests:

  • Steve Jordan, author of "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert
  • Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer
  • Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who is restoring her 1870s home

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4:00 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
