Healthy Baby Network launches prenatal program to help new mothers get out of poverty

If mom is happy and stress-free, she'll likely have better birth outcomes.

This is the mission behind the Nest Program created by the Healthy Baby Network and The Bridge Project. The maternal health initiative will provide 200 low-income mothers with case managers who will give prenatal support and services; and the participants will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend for two years.

“This is how we help women work their way out of poverty,” said Sherita Bullock, CEO and president of Healthy Baby Network. “This is how we align to support women and pregnant women to receive the care and the support that they need."

Healthy Baby Network The Nest Program involves case managers who will guide the new mothers to achieving short- and long-term goals.

The mothers will be able to use the allowance toward achieving any goals that will better their family's circumstances.

“It means that their baby is going to start life in a better position, because mom is less stressed,” Bullock said.

Dr. Ayesha Turner, an OB-GYN at Highland Obstetrics and Gynecology, said mothers living in poverty deal with more stressors, and therefore are more prone to chronic medical conditions like high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and preterm labor. She said opportunities like The Nest Program are essential.

“It takes a village,” Turner said. “So you really want to have multiple resources and multiple support systems to be able to get you through your pregnancy.”

Provided Sherita Bullock, CEO and president of Healthy Baby Network.

Turner said the effects can also carry on past birth. She added that “when moms are not able to have the support they need, postpartum depression and anxiety increases.”

To be eligible for this program, the mom must be 13 weeks to six months pregnant, at least 18 years old, and a U.S. citizen. Bullock said the applicant must also be living below 100% of the federal poverty guidelines.

For more information about The Nest Program, go to Healthy-Baby.net , or email questions to Nestinfo@Healthy-Baby.net .

The program was funded by Monroe County's Department of Human Services and the city of Rochester.

