"The Life of a Showgirl:" feat or flop?

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is generating a lot of buzz...and debate. From the themes of love, vulnerability, and empowerment to thinly veiled metaphors that reference her fiancé Travis Kelce's genitals, fans are either celebrating or slamming the songs.

The critics' reviews are also mixed. Rolling Stone's Maya Georgi gave it five out of five stars, writing, "the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks." Meanwhile, writing for the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber called the album a "charmless chore." Swift says she "welcomes the chaos."

Despite the haters, the pop sensation is breaking records: "Showgirl" has already sold more than four million copies, surpassing a record previously held by Adele.

What do local songwriters and local Swifties think? Is a heartbroken artist a better songwriter than a happy one or vice versa? Does it matter? We discuss it all with our guests.

In studio:

