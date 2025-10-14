© 2025 WXXI News
"The Life of a Showgirl:" feat or flop?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a patterned button-down shirt and black jeans; a woman front right has long blonde hair and is wearing a black jumper over a striped shirt and black shoes; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing an orange sweater; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy tan vest over a dark orange shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue puffy vest over a grey shirt, black jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Madi Russell and Hannah Maier, (background) Sarah Eaton and Gio Battaglia with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is generating a lot of buzz...and debate. From the themes of love, vulnerability, and empowerment to thinly veiled metaphors that reference her fiancé Travis Kelce's genitals, fans are either celebrating or slamming the songs.

The critics' reviews are also mixed. Rolling Stone's Maya Georgi gave it five out of five stars, writing, "the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks." Meanwhile, writing for the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber called the album a "charmless chore." Swift says she "welcomes the chaos."

Despite the haters, the pop sensation is breaking records: "Showgirl" has already sold more than four million copies, surpassing a record previously held by Adele.

What do local songwriters and local Swifties think? Is a heartbroken artist a better songwriter than a happy one or vice versa? Does it matter? We discuss it all with our guests.

In studio:

