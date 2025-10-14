More hydrogen fuel cell buses are on the way as RGRTA lands state grant

New York state is providing more money for RGRTA to buy more hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced funding awards for several transit providers across the state. Included in that was $17.5 million for the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.

The money will help pay for 10 new hydrogen-electric/fuel-cell buses, and updates to the operations building.

These are in addition to the 10 hydrogen buses that RGRTA already has on order that are expected to be delivered starting next month. Some of the funding for those buses came from a federal grant announced last year.

The authority currently has just two of these hydrogen buses on the road. It has more plug-in electric buses. But officials say hydrogen has the better fueling time and range, particularly during winter months.

In total, Hochul announced nearly $80 million in funding through the state's Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program.

“New York’s push to transition public transit agencies to zero-emission fleets is a crucial step in achieving our clean energy goals,” Hochul said in a statement. “Increasing the number of zero-emission transit vehicles in every corner of our state will deliver cleaner air and healthier communities across New York.”