Specials: Marketplace: 'Feeding the Family' and The Poetry Café Live

12:00: Marketplace: "Feeding the Family"

1:00: The Poetry Café Live

We bring you special programming today.

In the first hour, a special program from Marketplace entitled "Feeding the Family." For many people gathering around the table this holiday season, things feel… a little different. Maybe it’s the cost of ingredients that’s on your mind. Or new SNAP paperwork requirements. Maybe you’re a farmer struggling after the USDA cut grant and loan forgiveness programs. This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a collection of stories about the economics and business of food – with a touch of history.

Then in the second hour, The Poetry Café Live. Feed your mind, your body, and your soul as you immerse yourself in this open mic night over the airwaves.