From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'
Broadway seems to be everywhere you look these days.
A touring production of "Hamilton" was recently on stage in Rochester. Despite the show being ten years old, it still drew a packed house.
Meanwhile, the "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," hit theaters last week.
Two local critics — David Andreatta and Johanna Lester — reviewed those performances for CITY Magazine. This hour, we explore why audiences keep flocking to these popular stories, how they are holding up, and the idea of self-reflection versus escapism in the current moment.
Our guests:
- David Andreatta, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine
- Johanna Lester, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine