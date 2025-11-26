© 2025 WXXI News
From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:35 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a black turtleneck; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white shirt with a hood, blue jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Johanna Lester and David Andreatta with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 26, 2025
WXXI News

Broadway seems to be everywhere you look these days.

A touring production of "Hamilton" was recently on stage in Rochester. Despite the show being ten years old, it still drew a packed house.

Meanwhile, the "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," hit theaters last week.

Two local critics — David Andreatta and Johanna Lester — reviewed those performances for CITY Magazine. This hour, we explore why audiences keep flocking to these popular stories, how they are holding up, and the idea of self-reflection versus escapism in the current moment.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
