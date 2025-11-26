From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

WXXI News

Broadway seems to be everywhere you look these days.

A touring production of "Hamilton" was recently on stage in Rochester. Despite the show being ten years old, it still drew a packed house.

Meanwhile, the "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," hit theaters last week.

Two local critics — David Andreatta and Johanna Lester — reviewed those performances for CITY Magazine. This hour, we explore why audiences keep flocking to these popular stories, how they are holding up, and the idea of self-reflection versus escapism in the current moment.

Our guests:

