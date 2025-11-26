Amid SNAP gaps, communities step up to help feed families
1 of 5 — Noelle Evans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Noelle Evans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 5 — Mitch Gruber
Mitch Gruber
Provided
3 of 5 — Chris Lavin
Chris Lavin
Provided
4 of 5 — Deb MacLean
Deb MacLean
Provided
5 of 5 — Layton Headshot.jpg
Carly Layton
Provided
With all of the recent confusion about SNAP and the concern for families who have lost benefits, community members and local organizations are stepping up.
In advance of Thanksgiving, we talk about some of those efforts, how you can access food if you need it, and how you can help.
Our guests:
- Noelle Evans, education reporter and producer for WXXI News
- Mitch Gruber, senior vice president and chief impact officer at Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council
- Chris Lavin, nonprofit consultant with Upstate Giving and member of Geneva City Council
- Deb MacLean, pantry manager for Geneseo/Groveland Emergency Food Pantry
- Carly Layton, chief impact officer for Jewish Family Services
For more information about the Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) Work Rules, click here.