Connections
Amid SNAP gaps, communities step up to help feed families

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey blazer, black shirt and beaded necklace; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a white shirt with a hood.
A man with dark hair and a dark beard wears a cardigan and a t-shirt.
A balding man is wearing glasses, a dark blazer and grey button-down shirt.
A woman with short blonde hair stands outside wearing sunglasses and a grey sleeveless top.
A smiling woman with curly shoulder-length brown hair is wearing a green blouse.
WXXI News

With all of the recent confusion about SNAP and the concern for families who have lost benefits, community members and local organizations are stepping up.

In advance of Thanksgiving, we talk about some of those efforts, how you can access food if you need it, and how you can help.

Our guests:

For more information about the Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) Work Rules, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
