We discuss climate migration. According to the New York Times, one percent of the world today is a barely livable hot zone; by 2070, that percentage could…
ConnectionsHow would a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border impact security, commerce, the environment, and property rights? That's a question explored in a documentary…
ConnectionsWhat are conditions like for people who have migrated to the U.S.-Mexican border? That’s the question a group of local community members had as they…
ConnectionsSarah Bermeo is an associate professor of public policy and political science at Duke University. We sit down with her to discuss her research on…