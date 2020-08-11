© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Examining immigration and tourism issues caused by closing U.S. land borders

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 11, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
On Monday, the New York Times reported on a new immigration rule proposed by the Trump administration: the President is considering allowing border officials to temporarily block American citizens or permanent legal residents from returning to the country if there's reason to believe they have been exposed to or have contracted the coronavirus. Meanwhile, land borders between the U.S. and Mexico and the U.S. and Canada remain closed to nonessential travel. While the administration says the move was made to curb the spread of COVID-19, immigration advocates say the closure of the border with Mexico seemed designed to curb migration to the U.S.

This hour, we examine these issues from a legal perspective and also in regard to travel, tourism, and the economy. Our guests:

  • Danielle Rizzo, immigration law attorney with Harris Beach
  • John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA
  • Corey Fram, director of tourism for the Thousand Islands International Tourism Council
  • Josiah Brown, president and CEO of New York Welcomes You, and creator of the "New York's Best Experiences" Travel Guide

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
