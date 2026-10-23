New task force will help Monroe County work toward safer roads

Monroe County officials have formed a task force to help guide their Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

The task force is made up of representatives from county departments, advocacy groups, city and local governments, elected county officials, advocacy groups, and other community partners.

The members will help the county with efforts such as identifying locations, behaviors, and other factors associated with fatal or serious crashes. The 35-member group also is supposed to help improve collaboration between governments, agencies, and other organizations and work on topics including road design, and best practices to reduce the number and severity of crashes. That could include expanded education and awareness campaigns and other local safety-related efforts.

The task force met for the first time on Thursday.