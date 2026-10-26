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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Answering your questions about enrolling in Medicare Advantage

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 26, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a senior citizen using a smartphone.
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What do you want to know about signing up for Medicare Advantage?

Open enrollment is in full swing, and if you or someone you know has questions about the process, we have answers.

During this annual discussion, we're joined by experts who discuss how it works. We also hear from a local woman who shares her enrollment experience.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams