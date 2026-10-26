Answering your questions about enrolling in Medicare Advantage

What do you want to know about signing up for Medicare Advantage?

Open enrollment is in full swing, and if you or someone you know has questions about the process, we have answers.

During this annual discussion, we're joined by experts who discuss how it works. We also hear from a local woman who shares her enrollment experience.

In studio:



Dave Kamholz, lead licensed Medicare agent for AAA Western and Central New York

Andy Napierala, vice president of Medicare and individual market sales for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Cindy McDaid, Medicare Advantage enrollee

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.