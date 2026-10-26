New hires at Lollypop Farm signal the return of vital services for pets and local rescues

A veterinarian shortage in the U.S. has for years presented challenges to pet owners and rescue groups seeking care for their companion animals.

Even the Rochester region's largest animal welfare organization is not immune to its effects.

In June, Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, temporarily paused spay/neuter surgeries for pets in the care of community rescue organizations due to staff shortages.

This week, Lollypop announced the recent hiring of three veterinarians to close that gap.

"We were recruiting nationally. We did have a search firm helping us out, but ultimately we succeeded most with people who were familiar with the area and had a true passion for shelter medicine," said vice president and COO Adrienne McHargue.

Now, with a total of four full-time staff veterinarians, part-time medical director, and 10 veterinary technicians, as well as the recent addition of veterinarians who helped on a per diem basis during the summer, Lollypop hopes to provide the same level of community service it did in 2024. McHargue said that is when they began losing veterinarians through relocation and discovered it was challenging to find replacements.

As the organization grows its capacity to provide veterinary care, it will be reopening its S.N.I.P program in November. The program allows income eligible pet owners to apply for spay/neuter services for their pets at a reduced cost. Lollypop also expects to improve access to veterinary services for partner rescue organizations in the community, including vaccination clinics, wellness exams, and sterilization surgeries.

A new mobile veterinary clinic is expected to launch in the near future, bringing wellness services directly to underserved communities where transportation may be a barrier for pet owners.

"It's not meant as an urgent care or emergency or surgery or anything like that," McHargue explained. "It's just a basic, regular annual visit with your vet."

A start date for the mobile clinic has not been determined yet, but McHargue stressed that the project will be a priority in the coming months.

