State judicial commission admonishes Ontario County Judge Karle

Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle has been admonished by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct for allegedly trying to influence a case being handled by another judge.

Admonishment is the second-lowest punishment the commission administers in cases of misconduct. Karle presides over county and family court, and is an acting state Supreme Court justice.

The case concerned the daughter of a friend of Karle's sister, according to the commission's determination. Records show Karle reached out to the judge and requested "if legally permissible" that the judge set bail for the daughter to keep her from being released.

Karle added in a text message to that judge that the defendant had "severe drug addiction," that her weight was down to "like 76 pounds," that she had frostbite from living under a bridge, and that she was being sexually assaulted on the streets, the determination said.

"Her family feels this may be the last chance to save her," read part of the text message. "She always runs – even from hospitals. We just want to save her life and get her dried out and potentially in to treatment if possible," the text message read.

The judge sought legal advice regarding the request and ultimately reported it to the commission and recused themselves from the case. The determination does not identify the judge.

Karle also reported herself after the judge indicated they weren't comfortable with the request. The commission said she cooperated throughout the matter.

"In accepting the jointly recommended sanction of admonition, we have taken into consideration that respondent has acknowledged that her conduct was improper and warrants public discipline," the determination concluded. "Respondent immediately apologized to the other judge and self-reported her conduct to the Commission. We trust that respondent has learned from this experience and in the future will act in strict accordance with her obligation to abide by all the Rules Governing Judicial Conduct."