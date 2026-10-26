Open house set for Wednesday on Olmsted bridges study

Monroe County, the city of Rochester, and the Genesee Transportation Council are holding an informational open house Wednesday on their study of the three Olmsted pedestrian bridges in Genesee Valley Park.

The county initiated the study last year and hired the council to draft it. The study is assessing the conditions of the bridges and developing recommendations for their short- and long-term maintenance.

The open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Genesee Waterways Center, 149 Elmwood Ave. An optional walking tour of the westernmost bridge begins at 5 p.m.

The bridges were not part of Frederick Law Olmsted's original design for the park. They were designed by the Olmsted Brothers firm and added to the park between 1916 and 1919 to help reconnect trails that were disrupted when the canal was brought through the park.

The reinforced concrete bridges are safe to use but have been deteriorating.