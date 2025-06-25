Genesee Valley Park has three Olmsted-designed bridges. Monroe County wants to know what it would take to restore them

Monroe County is moving ahead on the long-sought restoration of three iconic bridges in Genesee Valley Park.

The arched, reinforced concrete bridges weren't part of Frederick Law Olmsted's original design for the park. Instead, the Olmsted firm designed them to connect trails that were severed when the barge canal was put through.

While safe to use, the bridges have fallen into disrepair. That's why the county is setting out to develop a restoration plan.

"These bridges are historic, and like all infrastructure, are in need of maintenance, and we are looking to investigate what is the required maintenance to keep them operational," said Pat Gooch, a senior associate planner in the county's planning and development department.

Local News Preservation League Lists Olmsted Bridges for Restoration The three century-old pedestrian bridges in Genesee Valley Park are in need of repair. The bridges link regional and statewide trails including the Erie…

The plan, Gooch said, would address several issues, including how to appropriately fix up and who is responsible for maintenance. The bridges are owned by the state Department of Transportation but are located in a park managed partly by the county and partly by the city.

The bridges have been in rough condition for years and local preservationists have highlighted their importance. The Landmark Society of Western New York included them on its 2013 Five to Revive list.

County officials have asked the Legislature to sign off on a contract with the Genesee Transportation Council to develop the restoration plan. This week, a pair of county Legislature committees voted to refer the request to the full body when it meets next month.