Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
1 of 2 — (foreground) Miguel Melendez, (background) LaShunda Leslie-Smith and Mitch Gruber on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Miguel Meléndez, Jr., (background) LaShunda Leslie-Smith, and Mitch Gruber with guest host Gino Fanelli on Connections" on Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 2 — (foreground) Stanley Martin and (background) Chiara Smith on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Stanley Martin and (background) Chiara Smith with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections" on Wednesday, June 25, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
The results are in from Tuesday night's Democratic primary. Incumbent Rochester Mayor Malik Evans advances to the November general election, as will five candidates for Rochester City Council: LaShunda Leslie-Smith; Chiara “Kee Kee” Smith; and incumbents Stanley Martin; current council president Miguel Melendez; and Mitch Gruber.
This hour, we focus on the city council race. Guest host Gino Fanelli talks with the winners about their vision for the future of the city and the work they aim to do if they win in November. Our guests:
- Mitch Gruber, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
- LaShunda Leslie-Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
- Miguel Meléndez, Jr., current president of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
- Stanley Martin, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
- Chiara "Kee Kee" Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
