Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

The results are in from Tuesday night's Democratic primary. Incumbent Rochester Mayor Malik Evans advances to the November general election, as will five candidates for Rochester City Council: LaShunda Leslie-Smith; Chiara “Kee Kee” Smith; and incumbents Stanley Martin; current council president Miguel Melendez; and Mitch Gruber.

This hour, we focus on the city council race. Guest host Gino Fanelli talks with the winners about their vision for the future of the city and the work they aim to do if they win in November. Our guests:



Mitch Gruber, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary

LaShunda Leslie-Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council

Miguel Meléndez, Jr., current president of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary

Stanley Martin, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary

Chiara "Kee Kee" Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council

