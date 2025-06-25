© 2025 WXXI News
Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short dark hair, a dark mustache and beard, and is wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue shorts, and black sneakers; a woman back left has curly red hair in a ponytail and is wearing glasses and a maroon t-shirt; a man back left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing a white polo shirt; a man at right has short brown hair, a brown mustache and beard, and is wearing a green baseball hat, a patterned green button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers
1 of 2  — (foreground) Miguel Melendez, (background) LaShunda Leslie-Smith and Mitch Gruber on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Miguel Meléndez, Jr., (background) LaShunda Leslie-Smith, and Mitch Gruber with guest host Gino Fanelli on Connections" on Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long black hair in braids and is wearing a grey top, grey pants, and black shoes; a woman back left has short black hair and is wearing glasses and a green floral dress; a man at right has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing glasses, a green baseball hat, a green patterned button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers
2 of 2  — (foreground) Stanley Martin and (background) Chiara Smith on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Stanley Martin and (background) Chiara Smith with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections" on Wednesday, June 25, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
John Schlia
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

The results are in from Tuesday night's Democratic primary. Incumbent Rochester Mayor Malik Evans advances to the November general election, as will five candidates for Rochester City Council: LaShunda Leslie-Smith; Chiara “Kee Kee” Smith; and incumbents Stanley Martin; current council president Miguel Melendez; and Mitch Gruber.

This hour, we focus on the city council race. Guest host Gino Fanelli talks with the winners about their vision for the future of the city and the work they aim to do if they win in November. Our guests:

  • Mitch Gruber, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
  • LaShunda Leslie-Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
  • Miguel Meléndez, Jr., current president of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
  • Stanley Martin, current member of Rochester City Council and winner of the Democratic primary
  • Chiara "Kee Kee" Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack