Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board

We continue our conversations with winners of Tuesday night’s Democratic primary. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with winners of the race for Rochester City School Board: current school board president Camille Simmons; Kareem McCullough; and Heather Fienman.

The district is set to welcome a new superintendent — Eric Jay Rosser — in less than a week. It’s one of the reasons the RCSD has made headlines in recent months.

We talk with the primary winners about their goals for the district, the culture of the board, and what they hope to help students, families, and the district achieve if they are successful in November’s election.

In studio:



Kareem McCullough, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board

Camille Simmons, current president of the Rochester City School Board and winner of the Democratic primary

Heather Feinman, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board

