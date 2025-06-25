© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Sign outside the Rochester Board of Education central administration offices
James Brown/WXXI News file photo
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
John Schlia
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

We continue our conversations with winners of Tuesday night’s Democratic primary. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with winners of the race for Rochester City School Board: current school board president Camille Simmons; Kareem McCullough; and Heather Fienman.

The district is set to welcome a new superintendent — Eric Jay Rosser — in less than a week. It’s one of the reasons the RCSD has made headlines in recent months.

We talk with the primary winners about their goals for the district, the culture of the board, and what they hope to help students, families, and the district achieve if they are successful in November’s election.

In studio:

  • Kareem McCullough, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board
  • Camille Simmons, current president of the Rochester City School Board and winner of the Democratic primary
  • Heather Feinman, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City School Board

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
