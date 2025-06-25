Countywide traffic detail will crack down on speeding, impaired driving, and more

Targeted traffic enforcement will take place in Monroe County for the next few days with a focus on speed, seatbelts and impaired driving.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is funding the traffic detail operating Wednesday through Friday, and teaming up with the Rochester Red Wings to get the message out.

“We are focused specifically on reducing speed related crashes in Rochester and Monroe County,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder said. “As such, our law enforcement partners across Monroe County will be conducting special speed targeted details beginning today and running through Friday.”

Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder speaks at Innovative Field on Wednesday.

The GTSC identified Rochester as a high-risk location for traffic crashes and fatalities in New York state’s 2024-26 Triennial Highway Safety Plan.

“What's the rush, man?” Red Wings general manager Dan Mason said "We got plenty of time to get to work, to get to school, to get to the ballpark. Please slow down and think about your neighbors and your friends and your family every time that you get behind the wheel.”

Crash data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research show that male drivers between the ages of 20 to 29 are overrepresented in speed-related fatal crashes. Most crashes occur between noon and 6 p.m.

Across the state, speeding is listed as a factor in a third of all fatal crashes. On average, 47 people are killed in traffic crashes each year in Monroe County.

