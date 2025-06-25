People with Alzheimer's and dementia are vulnerable to the heat. Expert offers tips on caring for them

The summer months can be particularly challenging for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with these conditions can become even more vulnerable during days of extreme heat, causing impaired judgement and other behavioral challenges.

“Weather is one of those things that makes people a little more short-tempered when it's very hot,” said Arlene Wilson, senior director of programs for the Alzheimer's Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “They're unable to move inside and outside in the same way, so it may cause more agitation.”

Wilson said it’s important to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical and emotional needs. She said offering a treat, for example, is also a good distraction.

“Very hard to be upset when you have ice cream,” Wilson said with a laugh.

Officials said heat stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms may be difficult to detect in people living with these diseases. Wilson said caregivers need to remain diligent when monitoring their loved ones during these hotter months.

“They may not realize that they need to stay hydrated,” she said . “So it's important for the caregiver to keep offering water...and offer it multiple times during the day.”

Wilson said if a fan or air conditioning is not available, caregivers should consider senior centers, public cooling sites, or shopping malls as alternatives.

While the heat wave that hit Rochester in recent days is winding down, Wilson said caregivers should continue to monitor the weather to prepare for the days ahead.