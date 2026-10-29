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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Transgender woman describes ICE detainment, Cornell president under scrutiny, Rochester docs on addiction struggles

By Mikhaela Singleton,
Michael Jones
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT

In today's top stories:

  • A transgender woman says ICE tackled her at Rochester airport and held her in men's detention facility.
  • Cornell University's faculty considers a vote against the school's president amid the sexual misconduct controversy on campus.
  • Rochester doctors tell WXXI about a new podcast series exploring addiction and recovery in the healthcare community. 
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton
Michael Jones
See stories by Michael Jones