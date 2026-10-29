Trooper shoots man who allegedly pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop

State and Wayne County authorities are investigating an incident where a trooper shot a man during a traffic stop in Sodus.

The trooper initiated the traffic stop at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday on Preemption Road, according to the state police. A records check reportedly showed that the driver, who state police have not identified, had outstanding warrants on burglary and robbery charges, and a Wayne County deputy then responded to the scene.

The trooper approached the vehicle again and attempted to take the driver into custody, but he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, according to police. He then drove forward with the officer partially inside the vehicle. Police allege that the man then took out a handgun and pointed it at the trooper, and the trooper fired his service pistol, striking him.

The driver was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight and was listed in critical but stable condition as of late Wednesday. The trooper was not injured.