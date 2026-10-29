Rochester's hotel desert; 'Open Turnings' host Scott Regan retires; 'You Can See Everything'

It's our weekly news roundup.

The city of Rochester is short hotel rooms. That's according to Deputy Mayor Michael Burns. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, the 2020 closure of the Rochester Riverside hotel and the more recent shutdown of the Wyndham has left a dearth of rooms. Meanwhile, the Hyatt Regency is slated for a $16 million renovation — a "positive note" amid the other hotels' uncertain futures, according to the Hyatt's general manager. What does the future hold? And how many rooms does Rochester need to support local travel and tourism? We talk to Sharp about the latest with downtown development. In studio:



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News



Then, Rochester radio legend Scott Regan is retiring ... or — in his words — semi-retiring. The longtime host of "Open Tunings" on The Route will host his final weekday show on October 30. He'll continue to host his Saturday broadcast. Regan sits down with us to discuss his career, his music, and what he has loved and learned during his 22 years of "Open Tunings." In studio:



Scott Regan, host of "Open Tunings" on The Route



We end the week with a discussion about the most talked-about film currently on screen. "You Can See Everything" is a documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The former CEO was convicted of defrauding investors and is serving an 11-year prison sentence. The film follows Holmes in the 34 days before that sentence began and has left audiences questioning what is fact and what is fiction. Our guests share their perspectives, and we invite you to weigh in as well. Our guests:



Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre

Amy Adrion, filmmaker and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.