Monroe County dedicates new First Responders Memorial

Officials and representatives from Monroe County and the city of Rochester gathered outside the Hall of Justice and county Public Safety Building on Wednesday to dedicate a new First Responders Memorial.

The memorial on the Civic Center Plaza is meant to honor "the contributions and sacrifices of Monroe County’s firefighters, EMS responders, and 9-1-1 and Emergency Communications personnel," according to a news release from the county. It's adjacent to memorials for fallen Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and first responders from the city police and fire departments.

The memorial will be open year-round.