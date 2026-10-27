City garbage truck strikes and kills man in a wheelchair

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Rochester garbage truck Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Capt. Greg Bello said officers responded to Hudson Avenue and Warsaw Street around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck and found the man dead at the scene.

Police said the garbage truck was traveling east on Warsaw Street and trying to make a left turn onto Hudson Avenue. The man was operating his motorized wheelchair northbound in the shoulder of Hudson Avenue when the truck hit him, police said.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans shared his "deepest condolences to the family and friends" of the man who died.

"Members of my City team are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine how this accident happened and what can be done to prevent further tragedies like this one," Evans said. "We will share updates as the investigation progresses."

The truck driver, a man in his 50s, was not injured. Police said it doesn't appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information, including video, is encouraged to call 911.