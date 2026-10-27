Sarah Clark and Clianda Florence, candidates for NYS Assembly District 136

WXXI News is your source for election coverage. In this episode, we sit down with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 136.

Democratic incumbent Sarah Clark and Republican challenger Clianda Florence discuss their platforms, their perspectives on state issues, and what they'd prioritize for the district, if elected. They also answer your questions throughout the hour.

Our guests:

Sarah Clark (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 136

Clianda Florence (R, C), candidate for New York State Assembly District 136



*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.