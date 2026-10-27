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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Sarah Clark and Clianda Florence, candidates for NYS Assembly District 136

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT
The photo is split vertically into two halves: the woman on the left side has long blonde hair and is wearing a navy blazer over a navy shirt while standing in front of a blue wall and an American flag; the woman on the right side has shoulder-length orange hair and is wearing a black and white patterned blouse.
Provided
Sarah Clark and Clianda Florence

WXXI News is your source for election coverage. In this episode, we sit down with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 136.

Democratic incumbent Sarah Clark and Republican challenger Clianda Florence discuss their platforms, their perspectives on state issues, and what they'd prioritize for the district, if elected. They also answer your questions throughout the hour.

Our guests:

  • Sarah Clark (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 136
  • Clianda Florence (R, C), candidate for New York State Assembly District 136

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams