Suffering in silence: Why healthcare providers hide addiction

What if the doctor treating your addiction is also in recovery from a substance use disorder?

Research shows approximately 10% to 15% of physicians and 15% to 20% of nurses struggle with addiction — a rate similar to that of the general population. This hour, we're joined by healthcare providers in recovery who say their experiences give them a unique perspective when it comes to helping their patients.

Our guests share their stories, why some healthcare professionals hide addiction, the barriers they've experienced in seeking help, and they discuss the current landscape for supporting people in recovery.

In studio:

Mark Winsberg, M.D., addiction medicine specialist

Marcy Owens, RN, former ICU nurse

Amy Vitkus, RN, regional coordinator for Western NY for the Statewide Peer Assistance for Nurses (SPAN) program

Chuck Montante, LMHC, former president and CEO of Westfall Associates



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.