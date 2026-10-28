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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Suffering in silence: Why healthcare providers hide addiction

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2026 at 8:18 AM EDT
Hand of doctor reassuring her female patient. Medical ethics and trust concept
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What if the doctor treating your addiction is also in recovery from a substance use disorder?

Research shows approximately 10% to 15% of physicians and 15% to 20% of nurses struggle with addiction — a rate similar to that of the general population. This hour, we're joined by healthcare providers in recovery who say their experiences give them a unique perspective when it comes to helping their patients.

Our guests share their stories, why some healthcare professionals hide addiction, the barriers they've experienced in seeking help, and they discuss the current landscape for supporting people in recovery.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams