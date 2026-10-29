Jewish Federation's Gebell appointed to Holocaust memorial commission
Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Monica Gebell, senior director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester's Center for Advocacy and Education, to the state's Holocaust Memorial Advisory Commission.
The 19-member commission will guide the creation of a New York State Holocaust Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Members will help shape the vision of the memorial, its educational goals, and commemorative elements, according to a news release from the federation.
The memorial, according to the release, will commemorate the 6 million Jewish people killed during the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazi persecution. It'll also serve "as a site of remembrance and resistance against antisemitism and all forms of hate."
The state has not released a timeline for the project.