Journalist Greg O'Brien on living with Alzheimer's

What does it feel like to live with Alzheimer's?

It's a question journalist Greg O'Brien has been answering for nearly two decades. O'Brien was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 at age 59.

In his book, “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s,” he chronicles his own disease. O'Brien will be in Rochester for an event at St. John's, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to tell his story and to share what he wants the public to know about living with the disease. We also talk with local neurologist Dr. David Gill about the latest in Alzheimer's research and treatment.

*Notes:

- WXXI is a media sponsor of the event at St. John's.

- "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.