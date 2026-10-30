© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Journalist Greg O'Brien on living with Alzheimer's

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2026 at 1:32 AM EDT
A blue book cover with the author Greg O'Brien's name and the title "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's." An image of a dead dandelion is at the bottom of the cover.

What does it feel like to live with Alzheimer's?

It's a question journalist Greg O'Brien has been answering for nearly two decades. O'Brien was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 at age 59.

In his book, “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s,” he chronicles his own disease. O'Brien will be in Rochester for an event at St. John's, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to tell his story and to share what he wants the public to know about living with the disease. We also talk with local neurologist Dr. David Gill about the latest in Alzheimer's research and treatment.

*Notes:
- WXXI is a media sponsor of the event at St. John's.
- "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams