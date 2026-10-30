Journalist Greg O'Brien on living with Alzheimer's
What does it feel like to live with Alzheimer's?
It's a question journalist Greg O'Brien has been answering for nearly two decades. O'Brien was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 at age 59.
In his book, “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s,” he chronicles his own disease. O'Brien will be in Rochester for an event at St. John's, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to tell his story and to share what he wants the public to know about living with the disease. We also talk with local neurologist Dr. David Gill about the latest in Alzheimer's research and treatment.
- Greg O'Brien, career journalist and author of "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's"
- David Gill, M.D., chief of the Division of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology at University of Rochester Medicine
- Tom Harner, director of marketing at St. John's
*Notes:
- WXXI is a media sponsor of the event at St. John's.
- "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.