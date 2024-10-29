© 2024 WXXI News
How are migrants adjusting to life in Rochester?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 29, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
(foreground) Daisy Ruiz, (background) Lucia Colindres, and Angelica Perez-Delgado on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 29, 2024
How are asylum seekers adjusting to life in the Rochester area?

Ibero-American Action League runs a program to help migrant families. The Migrant Relocation Assistance Program has provided support for more than 470 adults and children.

This hour, we hear the stories of some of our community’s newest residents.

Our guests:

