How are migrants adjusting to life in Rochester?

How are asylum seekers adjusting to life in the Rochester area?
Ibero-American Action League runs a program to help migrant families. The Migrant Relocation Assistance Program has provided support for more than 470 adults and children.
This hour, we hear the stories of some of our community’s newest residents.
Our guests:
- Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO at Ibero-American Action League
- Daisy Ruiz, director of migrant services at Ibero-American Action League
- Lucia Colindres, chief program officer at Ibero-American Action League