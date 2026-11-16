NY awards $60M to boost power at former Kodak Park

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state will contribute $60 million toward the modernization of Eastman Business Park's power grid.

"The project increases the ability to move electricity across the 1,200-acre campus and into priority development areas," an announcement from governor's office stated.

RED Rochester operates the park's utilities. The total project cost is estimated at more than $93 million, and includes expanding transmission and distribution capability, on-site generation and system stability, resiliency and flexibility, according to the state.

"The improved power capacity at shovel-ready parcels and vacant buildings around the campus enable (sic) attraction of new manufacturers," according to the news release.

Funding comes from the state's POWER-UP or Promote Opportunity with Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties program, helping fund critical electrical infrastructure at key industrial sites in the Finger Lakes and Western New York. The program launched in 2025. Funding for Eastman Business Park was part of the second round of grant awards.