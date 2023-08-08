Monroe County says 77 asylum seekers from NYC are being housed at a Rochester hotel

Monroe County officials say that 77 asylum seekers from New York City arrived in the county Monday night and are being housed at a Rochester hotel.

The individuals include families with children and the county says they are lawfully admitted into the United States while they officially seek asylum.

Prior to their arrival the hotel where these individuals are staying filed an emergency housing plan and received approval from the Monroe County Department of Human Services.

That is in line with an executive order County Executive Adam Bello issued in May where he spelled out a process for hotels, shelters and apartment buildings to follow if they take in groups of migrants.

In the statement released by the county early Tuesday, officials say that the individuals who arrived in the county did so with identified sources for food, shelter, medical and personal needs, which are all funded by New York City.

New York City has been looking for ways to care for thousands of asylum seekers who have come to that city in recent months, and Mayor Eric Adams has implored federal officials to provide assistance.

Monroe County officials are expected to have more details on the asylum seekers at a press briefing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

