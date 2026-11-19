It's our weekly news roundup.

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester Wednesday. As reported by Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King, she unveiled a plan for the rollout of added nuclear power capacity upstate. During the announcement, Hochul referred to nuclear power as "the most sustainable, the most reliable, and ... the most affordable way we can power our state." King joins us to explain the state's "Advanced Nuclear Master Plan" and what it means for New Yorkers. Our guest:



Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Then, "physically, do I belong here?" "How hospitable is the venue?" "What's on the menu?" These are just a few of the questions people with disabilities may ask when considering where to go out to eat. In a new piece for CITY Magazine, Move to Include podcast host Noelle E. C. Evans explores how to create inclusive hospitality environments. She shares what she learned by talking to some of her guests. In studio:



We wrap the roundup with a celebration of childhood. The Strong National Museum of Play recently welcomed four new inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame. From classics like Bingo and the slide to more modern favorites like Care Bears and Pokémon cards, we talk all things toys. In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.