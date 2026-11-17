Daily News: L3Harris linked to flight outage, local surgeon tackles healthcare burnout, experts caution mulching maple leaves
In today's top stories:
- Federal officials link one of Rochester's largest employers, L3Harris, to the network malfunction that halted flights nationwide.
- Healthcare burnout is the focus of a local surgeon's effort to connect colleagues through conversation.
- Not all fallen leaves belong in the mulch pile this year. Experts recommend removing fungus-affected maple leaves.