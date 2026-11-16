Answering your fall composting and gardening questions

WXXI News

Between Halloween pumpkins, fallen leaves, and upcoming (possible) Thanksgiving leftovers, experts say autumn is a great time for composting.

So what can and cannot be composted?

This hour, we're joined by representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and Fruition Seeds to discuss everything you need to know if you want to try compositing for the first time, have questions about your current process, or if you are thinking about fall gardening and harvesting. Our guests take your questions throughout the hour and preview upcoming local events.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn more about events hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension at Monroe County, click here. To learn more about events hosted by Fruition Seeds, click here.