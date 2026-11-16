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Connections
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"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Answering your fall composting and gardening questions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 16, 2026 at 7:52 AM EST
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1 of 3  — Organic waste for composting on soil and woman holding green see
This stock image shows organic waste for composting.
Olga Yastremska / New Africa
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(from left to right) Alyssa VanValkenburg and Juliana Alvarado with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 16, 2026
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Petra Page-Mann
Provided
WXXI News

Between Halloween pumpkins, fallen leaves, and upcoming (possible) Thanksgiving leftovers, experts say autumn is a great time for composting.

So what can and cannot be composted?

This hour, we're joined by representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and Fruition Seeds to discuss everything you need to know if you want to try compositing for the first time, have questions about your current process, or if you are thinking about fall gardening and harvesting. Our guests take your questions throughout the hour and preview upcoming local events.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn more about events hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension at Monroe County, click here. To learn more about events hosted by Fruition Seeds, click here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack