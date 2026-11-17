Burnout, defined as severe mental and physical exhaustion from prolonged stress, is a significant problem for both workers and their employers.

It can lead to employee disengagement and turnover. Some research says burned-out employees are three times as likely to leave their jobs than those who are more engaged at work.

Employee and workplace mental health is the theme of a one-day professional development conference in Rochester on Nov. 18 for human resources professionals, supervisors, and organizational leaders. The event will be presented by Eleversity, a professional training division of Heritage Christian Services.

Burnout is common among health care professionals. According to the American Medical Association, roughly 42% of physicians reported at least one symptom of burnout in 2025.

photo provided Dr. Brian Watkins, chief of surgery for the eastern region at Rochester Regional Health

Dr. Brian Watkins, chair of surgery for the eastern region at Rochester Regional Health, will be speaking at the conference about Partners in Emotional Recovery, an employee peer support program he developed four years ago.

"Who are seen to be the most resilient, stoic, you know people within medicine? I think surgeons would be up on that list," Watkins said. '

Surgeons work in a high-stakes environment, making life-and-death decisions. And sometimes a patient dies after a procedure, or the doctor faces a complaint or a lawsuit.

"That's real stuff, and stuff that needs to be able to be spoken without fear of any consequence or retribution," Watkins said.

But those conversations may not happen without direct intervention because of fear of professional consequences and stigmas surrounding mental health. As Watkins explained, medical students aren't explicitly taught to suppress their feelings, but they may learn this by example.

"We just kind of looked towards our mentors and see how they handled things, and everybody just kind of seemed to handle it without talking about it," he said. "And so we just kind of learned that suppression is the way to go."

In his role as a surgical quality officer, Watkins said he has access to data about adverse events, giving him valuable insight on who might need extra support. He said reaching out directly to those individuals is important because of the barriers that may keep them from seeking help on their own.

Partners in Emotional Recovery, which now operates throughout the Rochester Regional Health system, pairs employees with peers who are trained to listen.

"These peer support sessions are not therapy. It's not coaching. It's distinctly different. But when you're deeply seen and heard by another human being, it feels therapeutic," Watkins said.

Participants can meet virtually, or in person for a walk or a cup of coffee.

Today, Watkins said, any Rochester Regional employee can enter an incident into the event reporting system, opening the door to one-on-one support for those who need it.

The goal, he said, is to change the institution's culture so empathetic conversations and engaged listening occur naturally.

The Workplace Wellness Conference will be taking place 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center at Monroe Community College's Brighton Campus.

