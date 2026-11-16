Monroe County activates Code Blue services

With colder overnight temperatures settling in, Monroe County officials have activated Code Blue services for homeless people.

Officials typically enact Code Blue when real-feel temperatures, which account for wind chills and other factors, drop below 32 degrees. During a Code Blue event, the county and its partners provide warming shelters.

Individuals can also request free transportation to the shelters via RTS from any bus stop. If the nearest shelter is on the bus route, the person will be taken there. If there is not a shelter on the route, the person will be taken to the RTS transit center and directed to a route that can take them to a shelter with available space.

This year's warming center sites are:

