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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Answering your fall composting and gardening questions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackMichael Jones
Published November 16, 2026 at 7:52 AM EST
This stock image shows organic waste for composting.
Olga Yastremska
/
New Africa

Between Halloween pumpkins, fallen leaves, and upcoming (possible) Thanksgiving leftovers, experts say autumn is a great time for composting.

So what can and cannot be composted?

This hour, we're joined by representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and Fruition Seeds to discuss everything you need to know if you want to try compositing for the first time, have questions about your current process, or if you are thinking about fall gardening and harvesting. Our guests take your questions throughout the hour and preview upcoming local events.

Our guests:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Michael Jones
Michael Jones is a news producer for WXXI, contributing to “Morning Edition” and “Connections with Evan Dawson.”
See stories by Michael Jones