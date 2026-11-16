FAA: L3Harris router in Arkansas sparked nationwide ground stop

The nationwide ground stop of all planes in the country on Friday was caused by an L3Harris router in El Dorado, Arkansas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, L3Harris is one of the largest defense and communications contractors in the country, employing about 45,000 people — including roughly 3,800 in the Rochester area. The company is one of the region's largest employers.

Along with manufacturing tactical radio and satellite technology, L3 Harris plays a major role in managing federal communication systems.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is seeking billions of dollars from Congress for a new network built “by the best companies in the world, including AT&T, Verizon and Lumens,” Duffy told NBC News' "Meet the Press."

“I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one, but they own the network. I can’t cancel the network that they own,” he said.

The router L3Harris installed began "broadcasting all of this data into our network," which ultimately led the FAA to ground all commercial planes in the country Friday afternoon. The router, he added, is being examined at an L3Harris lab in Florida.

"We have to unwind, was this a technical install error or was this an issue in the install itself," Duffy said, in a Sunday interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

The FAA says the router caused "instability" at 17 of the nation's 22 air traffic control centers.

In a statement, L3Harris said that the ground stop occurred as the company was moving a portion of its communications infrastructure from old copper lines to fiber optics.

"We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel," the company said in the statement. "L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously."

During a news conference Friday, Duffy used the incident as a pretext to request $50 billion from Congress to support the modernization of FAA communication systems.

In July 2025, the FAA was awarded $12.5 billion for a modernization project dubbed the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. In September, a report from the Government Accountability Office noted concerns with the FAA's failure to develop a comprehensive plan.

"While accelerating this modernization is critical, FAA’s lack of a reliable lifecycle cost estimate and an integrated master schedule introduce heightened risk to BNATCS," the report reads. "GAO’s decades-long bodies of work on acquisitions and FAA modernizations indicate that these risks increase the likelihood of FAA repeating its history of cost overruns, delays, and unmet performance targets. If these risks are realized, FAA would need to continue to rely on severely outdated systems that are prone to failure leading to more flight delays and safety incidents."

On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul called for Duffy to resign, questioning his preoccupation with the six-episode YouTube series "The Great American Road Trip."

“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch. Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency," Hochul said. "With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies. Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again."