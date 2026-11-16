Children can wait months for autism screening. UR cut the delay. Then funding ran out

After teachers complained about their frequent behavioral issues, Niya Walters was desperate to get her 5-year-old twins evaluated and diagnosed.

But URochester Medicine Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics said there was a nine- to 12-month wait list to get her kids assessed.

"I didn't know if I wanted to go through with it," Walters said. "Because I was looking for something now. I knew they needed help now."

Walters later caught a break when she received a call from the Rochester City School District's director of special education who told her that URochester Medicine would be doing evaluations at Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45 for a limited time under the EACH (Every Child's Access to Care and Health) Youth Initiative. It was a novel project that officials said aimed at "accelerating access to developmental services for underserved families."

Walter completed the application, and her kids were seen within a week.

"I know that without the diagnosis it was like a dead end," Walter said. "I'm just trying to see what else they have in store for them, so I can get them on board."

Both twins left the appointment with an official diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. And Walters left relieved. She knew the diagnoses meant more resources and better support for her children.

"It was almost like having a golden ticket into a world of their own," Walters said. "A world that they would feel more comfortable in."

The standard intake process to be evaluated often requires families to collect extensive documentation from the patient's school and primary care physician to provide to the clinic. Once the paperwork is received, it could take months for a child to be seen by an expert. Families in underserved neighborhoods could experience socioeconomic barriers from transportation to flexible work schedules that delay the process even further.

“We really wanted to jump on top of that and say, ‘Okay, those are going to be our highest priority kids,’" said Lynn Cole, associate director for the division of development and behavioral pediatrics at URochester Medicine. "We're going to get them evaluated quickly, and help the district provide the right educational services for them."

With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the EACH Youth Initiative program completed 32 evaluations within a three-month period from July to October at School 45. Cole said about 50% of the kids evaluated through the pilot program were referred repeatedly, and some had appointments scheduled that they didn't make it to.

"It has been more convenient for families than coming to our offices," Cole said. "It's much easier on the bus line. It's easier for families to get from school to school, even if their kid doesn't go to School 45."

But the grant ended on Oct. 31. Now Cole said she and the team are working on ways to get more funding and to expand the program to other schools.

"This kind of collaboration allows families to be reassured that there's this whole community looking out for the needs of your child," Cole said. "And we will all work together doing that."